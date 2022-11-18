SAIL announces the results of the “SAIL Swarna Jayanti Story Writing Competition—2022.”

New Delhi : The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) today announced the results of the “SAIL Golden Jubilee Story Writing Competition – 2022,” launched on May 27, 2022, during its current “Golden Jubilee Year” (January 24, 1973). The competition, held in both Hindi and English, focused on “SAIL’s contribution to nation-building over the last five decades.”

Shri Dani Prasad Sharma of Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, has won the first prize in the Hindi category. Dr. Kamlesh Gogia of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, won the 2nd prize and Shri. Ramesh Chand of Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi, was declared the 3rd prize winner. Ms. Animika Sahai of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has won the consolation prize.

In the English category, Ms. Sumona Rathaur of Durgapur, West Bengal, has won the first prize. Three people won the second prize: Ms. Anindita Mahapatra of Rourkela, Odisha, Ms. Munmun Mittra of Rourkela, Odisha, Mr. Abhilash Kumar Sharma of Burnpur, West Bengal. Similarly, the 3rd Prize was also won by three persons: Mr. Rajib Banerjee of Ranchi, Jharkhand, Mr. Piyush Kamal of Burnpur, West Bengal; and Ms. Advika Sahai of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The consolation prize was also split among three people.

The competition was organised to provide an opportunity for the participants to showcase their creativity and writing skills, in which a large number of participants from across the country participated and showcased the role of SAIL in building the nation and society in the last five decades through their stories. The winners will be awarded attractive prizes and certificates. All the participants will be provided with participation certificates.