Ministry of Education organises Janbhagidari events across the country in run up to G20 4th Education Working Group meeting at Pune

Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for encouraging active participation of people as the central focus of India’s G20 Presidency, Ministry of Education is organizing a series of activities & programs aiming at promoting & endorsing the theme of “Ensuring Foundation Literacy and Numeracy (FLN)” especially in the context of blended learning.



Pursuant to this objective, Ministry of Education in partnership with all States & UTs is holding Janbhagidari events throughout the country to create awareness & generate a sense of pride among various stakeholders like students, teachers, parents & community as a whole, about G-20, National Education Policy & FLN. In this context, a lot of activities including workshops, exhibitions, seminars and conferences have been planned from 1st to 15th June, 2023. The events would be widely organized all across the country at State, District, Block, Panchayat and school level to involve people from all strata of life.



The Janbhagidari event would lead up to the main event i.e. 4th Education Working Group (4th EdWG) discussion at Pune, Maharashtra between 19th to 21st June 2023 and culminate with the Education Ministerial meeting on 22nd June 2023.



A schedule of the events being organized by the Ministry is as under:



Janbhagidari events on awareness about G20, NEP, FLN in all schools – 1st to 15th June, 2023.

● Exhibition to showcase the best practices in the field of school education, higher education and skill education from 17th to 22nd June, 2023 at Pune, Maharashtra.



2-day National Conference on Foundation Literacy and Numeracy on 17th and 18th June, 2023.

The entire program of Jan Bhagidarihas become a roaring success , and has already witnessed a total participation of 1.53 crore including 1.19crore students and 13.9 lakh teachers from 5.01 lakh schools, 19.5 lakh people from community till Day 9, which is not only unprecedented but also reflects a high level of interest and engagement among masses.



