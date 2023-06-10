“Come out with new ideas & innovations to make India a developed nation by 2047” Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has called upon the young ignited minds of the country to come out with new ideas & innovations and help the Government in making India a developed nation by 2047 as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He was addressing the convocation ceremony of Gopal Narayan Singh University in Rohtas district of Bihar on June 10, 2023.



Shri Rajnath Singh asserted that India has entered its golden age and it is surging ahead at an unprecedented pace to become a developed nation by 2047 at the end of ‘Amrit Kaal’. He stated that due to the government’s efforts, India is among the top five economies of the world and it will become the third largest economy by 2027, according to a report by investment firm Morgan Stanley.



The Raksha Mantri also shed light on the growth of the start-up ecosystem in the country, pointing out that the number of start-ups has skyrocketed to nearly one lakh today, including over 100 unicorns, from just 500 seven-eight years ago. He emphasised that the youth has the potential and capability to take the nation to greater heights and contribute to the betterment of humanity.



Shri Rajnath Singh also urged the students to lay emphasis on connecting with the country’s cultures, values and traditions, as much as they focus on obtaining education and knowledge. “Your values ​​are not only your identity in the world, but it is also that of your parents, teachers and the country,” he said.



The Raksha Mantri exhorted the students to concentrate on character building, highlighting that India is a place where a person’s worth is not only assessed by his/her knowledge, but also through values & behavior and how proficiently that skill is used. Ego, overconfidence and self-centered attitude are some of the biggest roadblocks to growth, he said, adding that the aim should be to move forward taking everyone together on the path of progress.



Shri Rajnath Singh urged the students to keep grooming themselves spiritually, while the educational institutions nurture them at academic and mental level. He was of the view that when a person develops spiritual consciousness, he/she thinks about the development of the nation as much as one’s own growth.



The Raksha Mantri also called upon the teaching fraternity to light the eternal flame of learning in the hearts & minds of students. He described it as the most crucial part of an individual’s personality, which not only ensures personal growth, but also the development of society.



