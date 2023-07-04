Minister R. K. Singh to inaugurate International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH 2023) in New Delhi tomorrow

The Government of India is organizing an International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH-2023) during 5th – 7th July 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, to bring together the global scientific, policy, academic and industrial leaders to discuss recent advances and emerging technologies in the entire green hydrogen value chain. The conference will enable the sector stakeholders to explore the evolving green hydrogen landscape and innovation-driven solutions in the sector, thus strengthening the sustainability ecosystem of the sector.



The conference is being organized by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).







Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shri R. K. Singh will inaugurate the Conference in New Delhi tomorrow, July 5, 2023, in presence of Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Rameshwar Teli. Shri Hardeep Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs, and Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions; Atomic Energy and Space will address the valedictory session.



Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Prof. Ajay K Sood; Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Shri Bhupinder S Bhalla; Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dr. Atul Kumar Tiwari; Secretary, Minister of Power, Shri Pankaj Agrawal; Director General, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Relations (DSIR), Dr. N Kalaselvi,; Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri T K Ramachandran; and Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha are some senior government functionaries who will address the conference.



The aim of the Conference is to explore how we can establish a Green Hydrogen ecosystem and foster a systemic approach for meeting the global goals for decarbonization through Green Hydrogen. Apart from domain-specific research interactions on hydrogen production, storage, distribution and downstream applications, the conference will also discuss green financing, human resource upskilling and startup initiatives in this area. The conference will enable to share and learn from international best practices in the sector.



Check out the conference website here: https://icgh.in. A brief presentation on the conference can be found here. The conference brochure can be found here and the conference flyer here.



Various plenary talks, expert panel discussions and technical deliberations held at the conference will provide domestic and international participants from the industry and research communities an opportunity to dive deep into these national and global priorities, in line with the objectives embedded in India’s of National Green Hydrogen Mission, a mission launched by the Government of India to help achieve India’s target of Net Zero by the year 2070.



25 Sessions, Experts from across Continents to Congregate



The three-day international conference will no less than 25 deep-dive sessions aimed at establishing a green hydrogen ecosystem. It will have experts from across countries – including the US, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Africa, among others to share their perspectives with India’s top Government officials, scientists, industry and other stakeholders, in order to define the best path forward for decarbonisation.



The conference has attracted wide interest from across stakeholders. It will have demos, prototypes by PSUs, private companies and startups, as well as B2B and B2G meetings.



Industry will be represented by sector captains and senior executives from IOC; REC; NTPC; Toyota Kirloskar, Mitsui OSK Lines, Larsen &Toubro; Evonik; HAL Offshore Ltd; Ashok Leyland; Toyota-Kiroskar; KPIT Pune; Tata Power; Hero Future Energies, among others.



The top research and scientific community will be represented by National Chemical Laboratory; Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru; National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pune; IIT Kharagpur; IIT Bombay; IIT, Madras; among others. Top regulatory and standards perspectives will be represented by Bureau of Indian Standards, among others.



The opening day of the conference will have sessions on Hydrogen Production-Electrolysis and Bio-Pathways; Hydrogen Storage, Distribution and Refuelling; Hydrogen Energy Ecosystems & Assessment; Fuel Cells & Electrolyzers: Key materials& components; Hydrogen Production – Thermochemical Nuclear and others; Hydrogen in Mobility; Integrated Hydrogen Systems; Hydrogen in Industries; and a panel discussion on Disruptive Science and Technology.



The second day of the conference on July 6, will have two plenary lectures, one presenting a Japanese and another an Australian perspective on the role of green hydrogen. The technical sessions for the day would be on Pipeline Infra, and Compatibility; Hydrogen Economy – Logistics and Infrastructure; Codes, Standards and Regulations; Hydrogen Valleys/ Hubs / Clusters; Start-ups in Hydrogen; Hydrogen Strategies and Polices; Green Financing; Strengthening R&D Ecosystem. The day will close with a panel discussion on Carbon Emissions associated with Green Hydrogen Production.



The third and final day of the international conference will feature a plenary lecture presenting a European perspective and a panel discussion among key industry stakeholders. The conference will conclude with the valedictory session.



National Green Hydrogen Mission







The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched by the Government of India on 4th January 2023, as part of its decarbonization strategy. The Mission places significant emphasis on R&D in green hydrogen and aims to make India a global hub of Green Hydrogen production, utilization, and export. The Mission will kickstart major interventions in policies and technology to develop a robust Green Hydrogen ecosystem in the country. It seeks to do this by creating demand, strengthening the supply side, and focusing on policy and regulatory frameworks, innovation and affordability. The Mission will encourage private investment in the sector and enable rapid scale-up, technology development, establish standards & regulatory framework and enable rapid cost reduction. R&D in green hydrogen not only fosters sustainable energy solutions but also opens opportunities for job creation and economic growth in India’s clean energy sector. By prioritizing R&D, India is poised to become a global leader in green hydrogen technology, paving the way for a cleaner and greener future.



