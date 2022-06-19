OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw to visit Odisha on June 21 to join in Yoga Day programme from Konark Temple Heritage Site

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit Odisha on June 21 to join in Yoga Day. He will lead International Day of Yoga from Konark Temple Heritage Site where all Central Government Institutions will participate along with general public, students and experts. The Program at Konark Temple will be commencing from about 6.00a.m. in early morning to about 8.30a.m. on Yoga Day. About 2000 participants are expected to join in the International Day of Yoga event at Konark Temple.

