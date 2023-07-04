Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participates in the Social Enterprise Conclave, launches Social Trailblazer Program for entrepreneurs

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today addressed a Social Enterprise Conclave organized by Institute of Rural Management, Anand in partnership with LIC Housing Finance Limited in New Delhi today. On this occasion, Shri Pradhan launched the second edition of the Social Trailblazer Program by Incubator for Social Enterprises and Entrepreneurs Development, IRMA. The program aims to further boost the social entrepreneurship ecosystem at the grassroots and nurture early stage entrepreneurs.



Shri Pradhan while speaking on the occasion said that the collective effort of IRMA and LIC HFL to help social enterprises is indeed commendable. He said that New India is entering a new phase fueled by the innovation and spirit of enterprise of our Yuva Shakti and such novel initiatives will further support our youth in their efforts to make a big impact towards societal good.



He further said that Social enterprises will have to play an important role in defining this next wave of growth. He also called upon entrepreneurs to dream big, think global and scale up their enterprise with purpose and ethics.



Shri Umakant Dash, Director of the Institute of Rural Management, Anand and Shri Y. Vishwanatha Goud, Managing Director & CEO, LIC Housing Finance Ltd were also presented on the occasion.