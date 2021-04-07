Mercedes-Benz India aims for a strong sales recovery in 2021; sells 3193 units in Q1 2021

Pune: India’s largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz today announced that it sold 3193 new cars in the January-March 2021 period, hinting at a strong recovery ahead. The company recorded a growth of 34% over Q1 2020 buoyed by a strong January and February sales which remained at pre-COVID level, and also due to the recovery in March sales, which was impacted by the pandemic last year.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “2021 has begun on a strong note for us as we look for substantial sales recovery this year. The Q1 2021 sales momentum combined with the growing availability of volume models, will create a strong base for further recovery in coming quarters. Customers have appreciated our strategy of offering topline products with significant feature and technology enhancements, and we will continue to pursue this in our upcoming products, to create a distinct differentiation in the market. Our Q1 2021 performance makes us confident that this growth momentum can be continued in the coming months as well.”

“With a solid order bank for most of our volume models extending into months, we are very confident of driving growth back in the coming months. We hence start Q2 with a positive outlook buoyed by the growing availability of our newly introduced models, combined with the market debut of some of the most awaited products that will redefine the luxury segment completely. Our endeavor will remain to keep our customers intrigued with our product introductions and novel customer focused initiatives.” Mr. Schwenk elaborated.

Q1 2021 sales insights:

• The sedan portfolio continues its strong show with 53% penetration in total sales followed by the SUV penetration

• The E-Class LWB sedan remains the highest selling model for Mercedes-Benz in Q1 2021

• The E-Class LWB sedan is followed by the C-Class sedan

• The GLE emerged as the highest selling SUV for the brand in Q1 2021 closely followed by the GLC and the GLS luxury SUV

Waitlist of key models*:

Sedans: A-Class Limousine, C-Class and E-Class

• Waitlisted from 4-8 weeks

SUVs: GLC, GLE, GLS and G 350 d

• Waitlisted from 2-10 weeks

• 10-16 weeks for the G 350 d