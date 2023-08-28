Mercari opens new office for GCoE in Bengaluru

Japanese C2C marketplace Mercari announced opening of its new office for their Global Center of Excellence (GCoE) in Bengaluru and is taking strategic steps to expand its footprint and bolster its presence in India by doubling its workforce.
The new #GCoE is located in Vaishnavi Tech Park in Sarjapur.
