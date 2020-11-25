Men’s National Hockey Camp to conclude a week earlier on December 12

New Delhi: The men’s national hockey camp that is currently underway in SAI Bengaluru will conclude on December 12, instead of the original date of conclusion i.e. December 18 on the recommendation of the Chief coach of Men’s Senior Hockey team.

After four months of continuous camp, it would give the athletes a longer break of three weeks, from December 12, 2020 to January 5, 2021. During this three week break, a comprehensive strength and conditioning program will be given to the athletes by the Chief Coach and the Scientific Advisor of the Men’s Senior Team to complete.

The Indian men’s hockey team have been training at the SAI Bengaluru Centre since August this year, as sports began to resume in a phased manner after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team has already qualified for the Olympics scheduled next year.

