Meghalaya welcomes Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in rural areas

New Delhi,23rd November: The ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yarta (VBSY) campaign for tribal locations of Meghalaya entered its 7th day today and so far it has covered different villages in West Jaintia Hills, East Garo Hills, North Garo Hills and East Khasi Hills.

In East Garo Hills District, Director, Ministry of MSME and District Prabhari Officer for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Shri Vinamra Mishra attended the programme at Dambo Bima under Dambo Rongjeng Block. East Garo Hills District Administration, in collaboration with the line department, Government of Meghalaya, Gram Panchayat, conducted an awareness programme on various central government schemes being implemented in the country. Health camps, Aadhar authentication, Ujjwala and banking services registration, narration of success stories by beneficiaries of government welfare schemes and drone display were the highlights of the campaign.

Under the Thadlaskein Block in West Jaintia Hills two GPs – Moodop and Kpermynsnieh were covered today. The programme started with a brief introduction of VBSY by the officials followed by pledge taking of Hamara Sankalp Visksit Bharat by district officials. A short play on environment protection was also performed by the villagers of Kpermynsieh. Members of the National Rural Livelihood Mission’s Self Help Group of the villages also presented a special song and folk dance during the programme.

The government officials from central and state and Sankalp Yatra representatives exhorted the villagers to take advantage of various welfare schemes meant for them like, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana. PM Awas Yojan. PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, PM Vishwakarma Schemes, PM Kisan, Soil Health Card and insurance. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Poshan Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat.

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (A Govt of India Undertaking) officials and staff made a drone demonstration, which can be used to spray fertilizer, pesticides and seeds in agricultural land. Drone Demonstration was also conducted at Mawngap Mawkharshiing, Mawphlang C&RD Block where crowds gathered in large numbers to experience the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign. The villagers were appreciated the practice of drone usage for use in the field of agriculture. The programme ended with the felicitation of successful beneficiaries.

Calendar 2024, pamphlets, booklets on various development and welfare schemes for the public were also distributed on the spot.

Similar awareness activities were conducted at the events held in the East Khasi Hills.