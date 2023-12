Meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) was held in New Delhi. Briefing media after the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, 28 parties participated in the meeting and kept their thoughts before the committee of the alliance.

He said, unanimous decision was taken on how the alliance should go forward. He said, the parties passed resolution condemning #suspension of opposition MPs in #Parliament. He alleged that the suspension is undemocratic.