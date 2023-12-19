Cricket: Australia’s Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins shatter all records for most expensive players during 2024 IPL auction in Dubai

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is underway at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

World Cup stars Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins ruled the auction as they became the most expensive players in the history of the IPL.

Starc has gone to the Kolkata Knight Riders for 24.75 crore rupees and Cummins to Sunrisers Hyderabad camp for 20.50 crore rupees.

Some key names including Steven Smith and Tabraiz Shamsi have been unsold.

A total of 10 franchises may collectively spend 262.95 crore rupees in a paced bidding war. The highest amount in the purse is with Gujarat Titans (GT) with 38.15 crore rupees, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have the least with 13.15 crore rupees.

While each team can fill in a maximum of eight (four Indians, four foreigners) players, IPL allows a maximum squad size of 25 players for any team, while the minimum is 18. With 23 players on this list, the highest price bracket is Rs 2 crore. Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, and Shardul Thakur are the Indians who feature in this bracket. A special eye would be on the 119 overseas players who are on the auction list of the marquee tournament.