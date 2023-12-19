Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India leads Mindset Development for the Future Generation with Road Safety Convention in Gurugram

Gurugram, 19th December: In a steadfast commitment to instill road safety awareness, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has organized two Road Safety Conventions with school principals and teachers at the Honda Samajik Vikas Kendra in Naurangpur and as a part of their ongoing project– Mindset Development for our Future Generation.

The two conventions saw active participation of over 450 School Principals and Teachers from more than 250 private and government schools in Gurugram.

One of the conventions witnessed the presence of esteemed chief guests, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Mr. Vinay Dhingra, Senior Director, HR, Admin, IT, and Corporate Affairs, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, and Mr. Ravinder Yadav, HCS Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gurgaon along with other representatives from HMSI.

The current Indian traffic scenarios showcases the need of discipline among road users. One of the major causes of traffic collision is the approach and mindset towards the road. Widespread disregard for traffic rules is one of the major factors in road accidents. Keeping this in mind, the primary objective of the convention was to showcase the innovative concept of Mindset Development for kids, with a focus on expanding the reach of road safety education to all students through training facilitated by schoolteachers.

Speaking on the importance of road safety, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, President, CEO & Managing Director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “At Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, we believe in the transformative power of education to shape young minds. Our ongoing Mindset Development project is a testament to our dedication, instilling a safety-first approach from an early age. Through collaboration with schools, we aim to empower the younger generation with the knowledge and discipline for a zero-collision society. With the support of teachers and principals, our goal is to educate young minds through digital learning programs, making road safety a significant part of their lives.”

Speaking at the road safety convention, Mr. Vinay Dhingra, Senior Director, HR, Admin, IT, and Corporate Affairs, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “As we navigate through the challenging landscape of India’s road safety, it is crucial to address the alarming statistics and instill a sense of discipline among the road users. At HMSI, our focus is to build a safer society for everyone. By shaping a sense of responsibility, especially among young minds, we are working to create a positive change in the society. With the support of school principals, we hope to unite to shape a brighter, safer future for India—where road safety is not just a rule but a way of life.”

With a unique focus on changing children’s mindset towards road safety from an early age, HMSI believes that proper education can have a positive influence not only on children but also on their parents. Anchored by HMSI’s global safety slogan ‘Safety for Everyone’, the company has curated three learning modules age wise to guide the young population develop a disciplined mindset, thereby making a substantial contribution in fostering a safer society.

Aligned with its dedication to this cause, HMSI is also working on the concept of an “E-Library” that will contain free training modules stored in the cloud, accessible to both Government and Private Sector Schools. These modules will be designed to inculcate a disciplined mindset among the youth, contributing to the realization of a safer environment.

During the convention, HMSI urged all school authorities to utilize the three modules, emphasizing the need for collaboration to expand the benefits of this program to all students. The company invited schools to join hands, supporting the mission and working towards creating a brighter, safer future for India.

Additionally, to build a strong growth foundation for the younger generation and to gain practical insights into industry operations, HMSI also hosted school students aged 6-10 years from various private and government schools as well as the underprivileged school students at all four factories. Aimed at imbibing key foundational lessons to enable the bright young minds to succeed in life, the initiative highlighted the importance of a safe & healthy life for holistic growth.