Meeting of Government with Floor Leaders of Political Parties Held Today



A meeting of the Government with Floor Leaders of all Political Parties was held under the Chairmanship of Shri Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence here today, a day before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2023. In his opening address, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi informed that the Monsoon Session of Parliament, will commence on Thursday, the 20th July, 2023 and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the session may conclude on Friday, the 11th August, 2023. The Session will provide 17 sittings spread over a period of 23 days. He also informed that tentatively 31 legislative items have been identified for being taken up during this session.



The Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs further stated that the Government is always ready to discuss on the floor of the House, any issue as permitted under Rules of Procedure by respective Presiding Officers. He also requested all party leaders for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament. The meeting was also attended by Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal, who is also Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs & Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs & Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, Shri V. Muraleedharan.



Concluding the meeting, after listening to the points raised by the leaders of various political parties in both Houses of Parliament, Shri Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Defence, thanked leaders for their active and effective participation in the meeting and also for highlighting issues of public importance. Government is ready to hold discussion on all issues of public importance including the situation in Manipur, stated the Defence Minister.



In total meeting was attended by Forty nine Leaders from Thirty four political parties.