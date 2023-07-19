World Bank Jumpstarts Fiscal Year Capital Markets Funding Program with 7-Year USD 3 Billion Sustainable Development Bond

WASHINGTON – The World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IBRD, Aaa/AAA) initiated its 2024 fiscal year funding program with the pricing of a 7-year benchmark bond that matures in July 2030. The Sustainable Development Bond raised USD 3 billion to support the World Bank’s sustainable development activities including efforts to tackle intertwined challenges of jobs, climate, fragility, and pandemics.

The transaction attracted approximately 100 orders totaling more than USD 4.25 billion led by a high concentration of global private investors including bank treasuries and asset managers. They were joined by central banks and other official institutions among other groups, as well as several first-time investors who were attracted by the World Bank’s triple-A credit quality, liquidity, and the use of their funds for sustainable development.

The lead managers are BMO Capital Markets, Bank of America Securities, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc. The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and offers a spread versus the reference US Treasury of +16.2 basis points and has a semi-annual yield of 3.871%.

“We are grateful for the strong show of support from globally diverse investors in our first benchmark transaction of the fiscal year,” said Jorge Familiar Vice President and Treasurer, World Bank. “Private investors are a fundamental component of the World Bank’s business model which leverages shareholder capital from 189 countries in order to provide financing to developing countries to meet their sustainable development goals.”

Investor Distribution

By Investor Type By Geography Central Banks/Official Institutions 36% Asia 16% Banks/Bank Treasuries/Corporates 49% Americas 34% Asset Managers/Insurance/Pension Funds 15% Europe / Middle East/ Africa 50%

Lead Manager Quotes

An impressive result for the World Bank to kick start its US dollar issuance for this fiscal year with a $3 billion 7-year benchmark and achieving tighter pricing versus both mid-swap and the US Treasury than its USD 7-year in February. The high quality and diverse demand totaling over $4.25 billion, and participation from approximately 100 investors is a testament to the depth and breadth of World Bank’s global investor reach, as well as support for its sustainable development mission. Congratulations to the World Bank team. J.P. Morgan is delighted to be involved in this transaction,” said Keith Price, Head of Frequent Borrower Group, J.P. Morgan.

“Excellent timing and flawless execution helped the World Bank achieve an impressive first outing to start their 2024 fiscal year transaction. Final orderbook closing in excess of $4.25 billion demonstrates the high confidence from the investor base in the organization, and IBRD’s strong ability to access the market. The execution window allowed the IBRD team to capitalize on the recent improvement in macro tone and bring this transaction ahead of upcoming central bank policy meetings. Bank of America was delighted to be part of this transaction,” said Adrien de Naurois, Head of SSA & EMEA IG Syndicate, Bank of America.

“Congratulations to the World Bank team on a successful return to the dollar market with its first US dollar Sustainable Development Bond of the new fiscal year, adding another point to their already liquid, well populated curve. Today’s issuance underscores the World Bank’s strength as an issuer, as exhibited by the strong demand received from both central banks and bank treasuries. We are delighted to have been involved in this transaction,” said Ben Adubi, Executive Director & Head of SSA, Morgan Stanley.

“The World Bank opens its new fiscal year with an impressive outing in the undersupplied 7-year tenor, driven by high quality demand from its diverse investor following. The global buyside investor community continues to jump at the opportunity to invest for impact in liquid, World Bank bonds,” said Sean Hayes, Managing Director & Head of US Syndicate, BMO Capital Markets.

Transaction Summary