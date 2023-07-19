Meeting of Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development, Govt. of Canada with both Secretaries of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

A meeting was held at 11.00 AM on 19th July, 2023 in the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, at the 5th Floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003 with Mr. Andrew Brown, Associate Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development, Govt. of Canada with the Secretaries of both the Departments of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India- Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Shri Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. The topics for discussion was to learn about the Ministry’s mandate to support the welfare, social justice and empowerment of disadvantaged and marginalized peoples.



During the discussions among other things, the best practices and challenges in respect of skill training and employment of persons with disabilities, social security schemes/programmes for Senior Citizens including pension, Scholarships, programs for homeless population were shared from both the sides. Special emphasis was given by both the Secretaries of DEPwD and D/o SJ&E on payment of benefits to the beneficiaries directly through digital/DBT mode by Govt. of India.