MEA, MeitY and CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd sign MoU to provide eMigrate services through Common Services Centres

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is entered into between Ministry External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India and CSC eGovernance Services India Limited to create a synergy between CSC SPV & MEA to provide the eMigrate services through CSCs in the country.

eMigrate project is undertaken to assist mainly the blue-collar workers going to Emigration Check Required (ECR) countries. The project was conceptualized to address issues faced by the migrant workers by making emigration process online seamless and also to bring foreign employers and registered recruitment agents and insurance companies on one common platform aimed at promoting safe and legal migration.

Over the years, the number of Indians going abroad for employment has been increasing as well as the contribution of remittances sent by them has been significant.

The MoU has been signed during the conference of National Workshop on “Powering Transformation through UI/UX for Digital Governance” in the presence of esteemed dignitaries Shri Rajesh Singh, Joint Secretary & Financial Advisor, MeitY; Ms Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM; Shri Amit Agrawal, CEO, UIDAI & DG, NIC and others.

The MoU has been signed by Shri Bramha Kumar, Joint Secretary (OE & PGE) Division, MEA; Shri Sanket Bhondve, Joint Secretary (DigiGov), MeitY and Shri Akshay Jha, COO, CSC eGovernance Services India Limited.

Under this MoU, eMigrate Portal of MEA would be integrated with CSC’s portal, to provide following eMigrate services to the citizens through CSCs:

Facilitate registration of applicants on eMigrate portal through CSCs. Facilitation of uploading and processing the required documents for the applicants on eMigrate portal through CSCs. Facilitate and supporting booking for medical and other services required by migrant workers or applicants registered on eMigrate portal through CSC. Creating awareness about eMigrate services amongst citizens across India.

About CSC SPV:

Common Services Centers (CSCs) are an integral part of the Digital India mission. The CSCs are frontend services delivery points for the delivery of digital services to the citizens, especially in the rural and remote areas across the country. This helps in contributing towards the fulfilment of the vision of Digital India and the Government’s mandate for a digitally and financially inclusive society. Currently, more than 5.50 lakh CSCs are delivering more than 700 digital services to citizens in assisted mode with enhanced ease and convenience. Apart from delivering essential government and public utility services, CSCs also deliver a range of social welfare schemes, financial services, educational courses, skill development courses, healthcare, agriculture services, digital literacy, etc.

The MoU has been signed with an aim of expanding channels of safe & legal migration at grassroots level, with the particular aim of preventing exploitation from unscrupulous elements of Indian citizens when they seek employment overseas.