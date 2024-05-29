Sanjay Kumar inaugurates Summer Fiesta 2024 at National Bal Bhavan, New Delhi

Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, today inaugurated the month-long “Summer Fiesta 2024” at the National Bal Bhavan, New Delhi. Summer Fiesta is a month-long camp comprising over 30 types of different activities for children aged between 5 to 16 years. Shri Vipin Kumar, Additional Secretary (SS-II), Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education and the Chairman of National Bal Bhavan, and senior officials from the Ministry were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering of children and their parents, Shri Sanjay Kumar emphasized the significance of such interactive and innovative programmes in nurturing young minds. He said that along with academics, these types of extracurricular activities are equally important for children to become successful in the future. Further, he exhorted children to be curious and to explore things around them, which will help in opening their minds.

Summer Fiesta 2024, which runs from 29th May to 28th June 2024, promises a myriad of engaging and innovative activities in the fields of Creative and Performing Arts, Science, and more, ensuring that every child finds something intriguing to explore and learn. During the Summer Fiesta, special workshops and programs will be conducted weekly, including sessions on Odissi dance, Yoga, Calligraphy, Music recitals, Games etc. These workshops are designed to provide children with opportunities to develop and showcase their skills and talents.

The event will also feature eminent artists and guests who will participate in these special programmes, sharing their experiences and delivering captivating performances to inspire the children. The initiative has seen an overwhelming response, with over 2500 children already enrolled in the various workshops and programs. To facilitate easy access for all participants, transportation facilities all over Delhi have also been made available by the National Bal Bhavan.

The National Bal Bhavan, an autonomous body under the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, was established in 1956. It was founded with the vision of fostering learning through thinking, imagination, creativity, and entertaining activities for children.