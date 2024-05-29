Union Health Secretary addresses BRICS Health Ministers’ Meeting on the sidelines of the 77th World Health Assembly at Geneva

Shri Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary, addressed the BRICS Health Ministers’ Meeting on the sidelines of the 77th World Health Assembly of WHO in Geneva, today.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Health Secretary said that “India has demonstrated active engagement in BRICS health track initiatives, promoting collaborative endeavors to advance joint health agendas aimed at fortifying health systems across BRICS nations, thereby addressing critical global health challenges”. He stated that during its presidency, India acknowledged the need for a BRICS integrated Early Warning System for the prevention of mass infectious risks in accordance with the International Health Regulation and enhancing focus on the One Health approach for disease surveillance.

Shri Apurva Chandra highlighted that the BRICS Vaccine Research and Development Centre was virtually launched during India’s presidency, and designated the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (NIV) as the coordinating agency for BRICS vaccine and R&D centre activities. “ICMR along with NIV and a network of other partner Institutes is embarking on phase-3 clinical trials of recombinant dengue vaccine. Additionally, Research and Trials for locally endemic diseases such as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), Nipah virus, Human Papillomavirus, MTBVAC (Mycobacteriaum Tuberculosis Vaccine) and Influenza has also been extended to ICMR and other partners”, he stated.

Noting that India aligns with the agenda of the upcoming BRICS conference on Antimicrobial Resistance as a global challenge to BRICS national health and well-being, the Union Health Secretary said that “India’s national action plan on AMR, launched in 2017, focuses on cross-sectoral collaboration and One Health approach, and is in alignment with the objectives outlined in the WHO’s Global Action Plan. India recognizes AMR as a global concern and advocates for fostering collaboration among BRICS nations to devise and execute protocols, projects and platforms aimed at addressing AMR through comprehensive measures such as data analysis, laboratory quality control, epidemiological assessment, and training initiatives.”

Shri Apurva Chandra also said that “India acknowledges the importance of advancing collaboration within BRICS countries in nuclear medicine and radio-pharmaceutical science, with a particular emphasis on strengthening the radio-pharmaceutical supply chain and enhancing isotopes production, alongside fostering the development and commercialization of advanced digital solutions”.

He concluded his address by urging member states to enhance collaboration and work together to find solutions to various health challenges.

Ms. Hekali Zhimomi, Addl. Secretary, Union Health Ministry, Ms. Aradhana Patnaik, Addl. Secretary and Managing Director (NHM), Union Health Ministry and other senior officials of the Union Health Ministry were present on the occasion.