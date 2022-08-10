MDD Campaign by IMFA

Report by Badal Tah, Rayagada : Come rainy season, there is a surge of Malaria, Diarrhoea and Dengue(MDD) in Rayagada. Like previous years, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (IMFA) Ltd at Therubali has taken up a campaign to to combat these dreaded diseases. IMFA’s peripheral villages of nine GPs namely Dumuriguda, Khedapada, Kartikaguda, Keliguda,Therubali, Bhatpur, Badakhilapadar, Suri & Kolnara were selected to spread awareness on prevention of MDD & Covid-19 by a team of ANM, AWW, ASHA, Personnel of PR Department of IMFA, PRI members, youth volunteers equipped with banners, leaflets, public address systems fitted in a vehicle. The teams moved from village to village under the guidance of Sri Ashis Kumar Ray, Vice-President-cum-CEO , IMFA to create a Healthy and Educated society supported by Sri Kalol Kumar Nayak, DGM (HR & Admn) & Sri Sakti Prasad Panigrahi Sr.Manager(PR).

The overwhelming response and active participation of village community in the awareness programme proved that everybody wants to lead a healthy life by keeping their environment people friendly. They have taken oath to make their village Malaria & Dengue free village and use piped water to arrest waterborne diseases like Diarrhoea. Doctor from CHC, Kolonara namely Dr.Sailaja, Dr.Subhashree Das, Mrs.Rashmiprava Das have guided the team to make the AGH Programme more effective whereas Mrs.Jogamaya Sahu, Mrs.Kalpalata Mohanty led the team .

AWWs Mrs.Nayana Karakaria, Mrs.Kanakalata Mishra, Mrs.Sarojini Bagh, Mrs.Melaka Tuitiama, Mrs.Anki Hikaka, Mrs.Mamata Attaka, Mrs.Padmini Himirika, Mrs.Mini Koushalya, Mrs.M.Lalita Kumari, Mrs.Basanti Panda, Mrs.Gayatri Mohanty, Mrs.Lali Panigrahi, Mrs.Basanti Majhi, Mrs. K.Helen Sunita facilitated the campaing to assemble the villagers being assisted by the ASHA workers namely Mrs. Anita Sahu, Mrs. Sebati Jakaka, Mrs. Jnina Hikaka, Mrs. Sushila Mahanandia, Mrs. Palau Kutruka, Mrs. Hiramani Ganta, Mrs. Sanju Himirika, Mrs. Rami Hikaka, Mrs. Sujata Mishra, Mrs. Lalita Pedenti, Mrs. Mamata Kandagari & Mrs. Lalita Badigaon.

The proogramme was attended by Srapanaches Sri.Kilaka Narasingh, Khedapada GP, Miss. Manik Pirbaka Dumuriguda GP, Miss.Mamata Pulaka,Therubali GP, Miss Reena Kadraka, Kartikaguda GP and Samiti members Mrs.Samanti Hikaka, Therubali GP, Mrs. Alme Kadrka, Keliguda GP. Sri Sarat Chandra Padhi moderated the programme under the leadership of Sri.Sakti Prasad Panigrahi, Sr.Manager (PR). The programme was appreciated by the local denizens. IMFA’s effort was laudable for their efforts to make the peripheral villages Malaria, Dengue, Diarrhea & Covid-19 free Zone.