Kotak Mahindra Bank Launches Kotak Crème

Bangalore : Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (“KMBL/Kotak) today announced the launch of Kotak Crème – a lifestyle-focused corporate salary account. With Kotak Bank’s flagship premium banking programme, Privy League at the core of its design, Kotak Crème offers an upgraded banking experience to new-age professionals working with eminent corporates including MNCs, Consulting Firms, Law Firms, Non Retail FIs and Unicorn companies, among others. Each Kotak Crème account will come with a host of privileges and rewards across lifestyle, travel, healthcare, dining, skilling and learning experiences. Most importantly, each Kotak Crème account will offer premium rewards and banking experiences to each employee of the partner corporate – whatever their position or designation in the organisation.

Commenting on the launch, Puneet Kapoor, President – Products, Alternate Channels & Customer Experience Delivery, said, “At Kotak Bank, we believe in pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering unique experiences across our product portfolio. One of the key areas undergoing an overhaul in terms of customer experience is the corporate salary account. For a long time, the corporate salary account benefits used to include no minimum balance commitments, zero transaction charges and some access to other banking products with a sustained relationship. We believe now is the time to disrupt this space – by offering rewards that span beyond banking and designing a truly premium value proposition. Kotak Crème is all about banking like never before. In time, we aim to make Kotak Crème a key differentiator to the employee experience offered by our clients.”

Kotak Crème is being launched in Bangalore owing to the city’s diverse hotbed of talent and corporates. In this digital revolution, the city is home to the highest number of unicorns in the country and has also seen an increase of 10% in overall hiring trends in the recent past. Kotak Crème will be available to corporates pan India.

Each Kotak Crème salary account comes with preferential banking services, including a complimentary Zen Credit Card. Designed for globetrotters, every Kotak Crème account holder can avail of complimentary airport lounge access (domestic and international). Crème account holdesr can also gift Privy League privileges to their family members. Kotak Crème also offers subscription to top lifestyle brands offering Health & Wellness, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Knowledge/Learning & Fitness experiences. It provides access to unlimited learning and entertainment powered by content and podcast platforms such as Harvard Business Review, ET Money Genius, Storytel, Bloomberg Quint, TOI+, Amazon Kindle and Disney Hotstar; as well as, health and fitness benefits led by special offers from Pharmeasy and Curefit. Kotak Crème also offers preferential pricing on a range of lending needs across Personal, Home and vehicle loans. Access to emergency funds via Over Draft facility upto 5x of Salary limit and Salary PayDay loan at attractive interest rates are added benefits.