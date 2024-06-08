MCL wins accolades for Energy Excellence, CSR

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has been conferred with Kalinga Excellence Awards for Energy, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability.

Institute of Quality & Environment Management Services (IQEMS) and State Pollution Control Board, Odisha presented Kalinga Energy Excellence and Kalinga CSR & Sustainability Excellence awards to MCL in the Five Star Category for the Performance Year 2023 at the 9th National Conclave on Environment, Energy & Climate Change-2024, held in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Shri A S Bapat, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning), received the awards from Her Highness Ms Lebohung Valentine Mochaba, High Commissioner, Kingdom of Lesotho and His Excellency Mr Andalib Elias, Deputy High Commissioner for People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Kolkata.

Shri Uday Anant Kaole, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MCL congratulated all officers and staff on receiving the awards as testaments of their dedicated efforts for energy security and sustainability. “These awards highlight our relentless commitment towards achieving excellence in energy management and our citizen centric approach through CSR initiatives. It is a proud moment for the entire MCL family,” he said.