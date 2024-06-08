Sonia Gandhi Elected As Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been unanimously elected as the Congress Parliamentary Party, CPP Chairperson. Talking to media on Saturday evening, party leader Rajeev Shukla said she has accepted the post.

Earlier today, the Extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) unanimously passed a resolution requesting senior party leader Rahul Gandhi to assume the role of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Addressing a press conference following the CWC meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the CWC believes Rahul Gandhi’s leadership will build a strong and vigilant opposition.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh added that the recent elections serve as a booster dose for the Congress party. He noted that the party will conduct a thorough analysis of its election performance at state level.

In the opening remarks at the meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated all the newly elected members of the Congress who fought and won the elections despite adverse circumstances. He said, in Manipur, from where Nyay Yatra started by the Congress, it won both the seats and also got seats in Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya. He said that across the country, Congress party got immense support from the people for saving democracy and the Constitution. Mr Kharge said that together with I.N.D.I.A bloc partners, the party will work unitedly and together in and outside Parliament.

Senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others were present in the meeting.