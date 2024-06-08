Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Seychelles VP Ahmed Afif Arrive In Delhi For Swearing-In Ceremony Of PM Modi

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and Vice President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers. They were received by Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs Muktesh Pardeshi on their arrival at the airport. In a social media post, External Affairs Ministry said that the visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister will further strengthen India- Bangladesh’s close and deep-rooted friendship bonds. It said, the visit of Vice President of Seychelles will impart further momentum to bilateral ties between the two countries.