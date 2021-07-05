MCL to assit for upgradtion of schools in Kandhamal district

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. in a new CSR initiative is extending a financial support of Rs. 4.04 Cr to the district administration, Kandhamal under the project ‘AAROHAN’ for upgradation of infrastructure in 19 govt. schools under Aspirational district programme.

An MoU to this effect was signed today by Dr. Brunda D, IAS, Collector & DM, Kandhamal and Shri P.K Chakraborty , General Manager(CSR),MCL at Phulbani.

Under the initiative, the schools will be provided with table, chair, desk, led lights, toilets, additional class rooms, dinning hall etc for enhancing academic ambience and upgradation of the existing infrastructure under CSR initiative of the company. The project will be implemented over a period of 2 years.