Ministry of Tourism signs MOU with YATRA.COM to strengthen Hospitality & Tourism Industry of India

New Delhi: Ministry of Tourism, Government of India to strengthen the Hospitality & Tourism Industry signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Yatra on 02nd July 2021. The event was organized under the arrangement between Ministry of Tourism and Quality Council of India (QCI) for implementing measures for strengthening the Indian Hospitality & Tourism Industry.

The primary objective of this MoU is to provide extensive visibility to accommodation units, which have self-certified themselves on SAATHI (System for Assessment, Awareness & Training for the Hospitality Industry) on the OTA platform. The MoU also outlines both parties to encourage Units to register on NIDHI and thereby on SAATHI and encourage local tourism Industry with appropriate safeguards for curbing spread of COVID-19. The idea is also to gather more information on accommodation units in order to gain actionable insights & designing evidence based & targeted policy measures and to promote safe, honourable and sustainable tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism & Yatra will endeavour to take necessary steps to encourage and promote strategic and technical co-operation in the Indian hospitality & tourism sector for overall benefit in the identified areas through the MoU. It is expected that in the future more OTAs will come forward for signing such MOUs in order to strengthen the Hospitality & Tourism Industry of India.

Signing of MOU was done in the presence of Shri Rakesh Kumar Verma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tourism; Shri Sanjay Singh, Deputy Director General (H&R), Ministry of Tourism; Dr. A Raj, Senior Director, QCI; Mr. Aditya Gupta, Senior Vice President, Yatra and Mr. Akshay Mehta, General Manager, Yatra.