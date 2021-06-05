MCL celebrates World Environment Day-2021 

Sambalpur: Mr P K Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) today emphasised on all inclusive approach to protect the environment and increase the green cover on mother earth, as company planned for plantation of 2.7 lakh trees over 150 hectare of land in Odisha during the current financial year 2021-22.

On the occasion of World Environment Day-2021, which marks the beginning of the United Nations Decade (2021 – 2030) on Ecosystem Restoration, the CMD unfurled environment flag at company headquarters here and administered an oath to senior officers present at the venue as well as others connected virtually from the project areas in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts.

“With the world beginning to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, there is increasing recognition that healing from the pandemic is linked to healing the planet,” Mr Sinha said in his message.

Asserting that ecosystem restoration can help protect and improve livelihoods, regulate disease, reduce risk of natural disasters and contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, Mr Sinha said MCL committed to protect the environment and conserve natural resources by adhering to best practices in a sustainable manner.

Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), Mr KR Vasudevan, Mr Keshav Rao, Mr Baban Singh, Director (Tech/Projects & Planning) and Mr P K Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer also joined the CMD in a plantation drive while similar activities were undertaken in the Areas.

He congratulated operations teams at MCL for achieving a rare feat of producing a record 94% per cent coal i.e. more than 139 million tonne through environment-friendly mining technology Surface Miners and supplying 79% i.e. 115 million tonne dry fuel to power plants via eco-friendly rail-mode.

Having planted 61.5 lakh trees in and around its command area in Odisha since inception in 1992, MCL has planned for plantation of 2.7 lakh trees during the current fiscal.

The company is aggressively progressing towards induction of new technologies in coal mining and despatch operations, like automated dispatch through FMC projects, pipe & belt conveyors, Overburden removal through blast-less technology.

For the first time, reclamation of final mine voids by filling with fly ash completed in South Balanda Opencast project in an area of 63 Ha with a quantity of 14.57 Mm3.

Besides, Balanda mine in Talcher is now being developed into an Eco-Park after the reclamation work.

MCL has established eleven (11) Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) in the coalfields areas for continuous real time monitoring of air quality in mines.

A fleet of 15 mobile and 31 fixed “fog cannon” for dust suppression, three Robotic Nozzle retro-fitted on 28 kL water Sprinkler, three Wheel Washing Systems have been commissioned to suppress dust adequately along with the existing system of four Mechanical Road Sweeper, 435 fixed water sprinklers and 62 numbers 28KL mobile water sprinklers.

MCL, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, is the second largest coal producer in the country and top contributor under CSR in Odisha.