JSPL Barbil Observes World Environment Day

Barbil: Commemorating World Environment Day 2021 on the theme ‘Ecosystem Restoration’, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) organised a massive plantation programme in the residential area and pellet plant premises at Barbil on Saturday.

Adhering to COVID guidelines and maintaining physical distancing, more than 100 workers, employees and their family members of various age groups took part in the event. Holding placards with ‘Ecosystem Restoration’ slogans, the children took pledge and showed their determination to give back to the nature and save the environment.

To mark the day, Unit Head of JSPL Barbil Shri Brij Badhadra, other officials and employees planted fruit-bearing and saplings of several species in the plant and colony premises. Enthusiastic children were also seen planting saplings and watering them.

On the occasion Shri Badhadra said, “All of us need to proactively take action to protect the environment and restore the ecosystem for the present and future generations. At JSPL, we have adopted world class practices to protect Environment and contribute towards a sustainable future.”

In the poster making competition on “Ecosystem Restoration” organised in virtual mode, as many as 20 children won prizes. The event concluded with a pledge from the children and others to strive towards a cleaner and healthier environment.

Among others Shri SK Agrawal, Head, Commercial; Shri RD Sharma, Head, F&A; Shri MD Purushotham, Head, Operation and Shri SK Panda, Head, HR were present on the occasion.