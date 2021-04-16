McDonald’s India (West and South) announces film celebrity – Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador

Bengaluru: McDonald’s India (West and South) has roped in the popular film celebrity – Rashmika Mandanna, as its brand ambassador for its key advertising campaigns. Rashmika is a household name and a popular face among millennials, especially in the Southern states of the country. She has enthralled audiences through Telugu and Kannada films that include hits like Chalo, Kirik Party, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade which have garnered over 200 Million views on YouTube. Rashmika will soon be seen in magnum opus project Pushpa with Allu Arjun and is also set to foray into Bollywood with two back-to-back Hindi films. In a short time, she has become a youth icon and has a strong following on social media with over 15 million followers on Instagram alone.

This association marks a significant step for McDonald’s as it looks to reinforce its brand leadership in its key markets. McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India are operated by Westlife Development Ltd. (WDL), through its wholly owned subsidiary.

Speaking on the announcement of this collaboration, Arvind RP, Director – Marketing and Communications, McDonald’s India (West and South) said, “We are delighted to have Rashmika onboard. She is someone who connects strongly with millennials and is a popular youth icon.”

Rashmika, popularly known as the ‘National Crush’ has expressed her love for food through her social media handles, on several occasions. Rashmika will be a part of key brand campaigns and will play a pivotal role in enhancing brand love for McDonald’s across key markets.

On being the brand’s ambassador, actress Rashmika Mandanna, said “McDonald’s has been one of my favourite brands since I was a kid. I’d literally live on McDonald’s when I was in college. When they reached out to me for this association, I was absolutely thrilled! I am delighted to represent a brand that is passionate about serving yummy food with great quality to its consumers. McDonald’s has been serving Indian consumers for 25 years and counting now and is definitely a preferred choice across all age groups. I am really excited about my partnership with such an amazing and trusted brand.”