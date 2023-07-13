Maruti Suzuki introduces S-CNG technology in its Sporty SUV FRONX at NEXA

Chennai: Strengthening its commitment towards offering sustainable mobility solutions in the country, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, today, introduced FRONX S-CNG in their premium retail channel NEXA. Conceptualized and designed for the young trailblazers, the FRONX S-CNG is built to offer an eco-friendly driving experience while being loaded with features such as Dual Front Airbags, Reverse Parking Sensors, and SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, among others.

Powered by the Advanced 1.2L K-Series DualJet, Dual VVT engine, the new-age SUV develops a peak power output of 57kW@6000rpm / 77.5PS@6000rpm and max torque of 98.5Nm@4300rpm in CNG mode. The latest addition to Maruti Suzuki’s vast S-CNG portfolio, the Sporty SUV delivers a segment-best fuel-efficiency of 28.51 km/kg*.

The FRONX S-CNG is available with a 5-speed manual transmission in two variants – Sigma and Delta with a range of exciting body color options.

Introducing the FRONX S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “The FRONX S-CNG, with its new-age appeal and dynamic road presence, is aimed at customers who are not only trailblazers at heart but also environmentally conscious. Ever since its introduction at this year’s Auto Expo, the FRONX has received an overwhelming response owing to its sporty design language, advanced powertrain, and premium technology.”

He added, “In 2010, we introduced our first CNG-equipped model, and since then, we have sold more than 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles in the country, which is a true testament to our customers’ trust and faith in our technology. We are confident that the FRONX S-CNG will increase the share of S-CNG cars in our overall sales, and further strengthen our green mobility portfolio, now consisting of 15 models which is the best in the industry.”

Technical Specifications – FRONX S-CNG: Length (mm) 3,995 Max Torque Petrol mode: 113Nm@4400rpm CNG mode: 98.5Nm@4300rpm Height (mm) (Unladen) 1,550 Max Power Petrol mode: 66kW@6000rpm / 89.73PS@6000rpm CNG mode: 57kW@6000rpm / 77.5PS@6000rpm Width (mm) 1,765 Fuel-efficiency 28.51 km/kg*

The ex-showroom prices are as follows:

FRONX S-CNG Prices (Ex-showroom in INR) Variant Prices (in ₹) Sigma 8 41 500 Delta 9 27 500

The FRONX S-CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from INR 23 248.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a convenient way to bring home a new car. It allows a customer to use a new car without owning it, by paying an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee that comprehensively covers the cost of complete registration, service & maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance.