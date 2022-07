New Delhi: Margaret Alva will be the opposition’s candidate for Vice Presidential Election which will be held on 6th of August.

Briefing media after meeting of opposition parties in New Delhi, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said, 17 parties are on board for this unanimous decision. He said, Mrs Alva will file the nomination on Tuesday.

Mrs Alva has been Member of Rajya Sabha four times and once of Lok Sabha. She has also served as Union Minister and Governor of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.