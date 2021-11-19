Manyavar kick-starts the wedding season with a new TVC starring Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: It is the season of celebrations and gusto, the season of endless dance practises, the season of countless shopping tours and meaningful traditions, an occasion which is no less than a festival and much more than just a ritual. Yes, the wedding season is back and for many brides and grooms, their dreams are going to come alive. As the would-be couples make a soulful promise and walk into a lifetime of togetherness, the grandeur of a Dulha is one of the most awaited for and keeping this in mind, Manyavar has launched a new campaign, #ManyavarAaGaya with none other than the most electrifying personality – Ranveer Singh.

With Ranveer Singh turning heads in the newest commercial is the major highlight, the film revolves around the curiosity and excitement of the grand and the flawless appearance by the Dulha along with the hook step that is set to become a trend in no time. Embracing our traditions and coupling it with some zest, the campaign film celebrates the Indian-ness in its truest form of the groom ‘Manyavar’ with #ManyavarAaGaya.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Vedant Modi, Chief Marketing Officer, Vedant Fashions Limited said, “We at Manyavar, love how weddings bring the culture alive through Indian wear that are unique to every celebration. We aim to make it special for anyone who wants to make a statement on their D Day. Through the video, Ranveer is seen making a stylish entry and giving grooms a fun takes on how to make their wedding day extraordinary and memorable. The ‘Dulha’ who symbolises to ‘Manyavar’ has all the eyes on the wedding day and through this campaign we are delighted in giving the grooms a chance to dress up in the stylish and regal collection. We look forward to being every groom’s choice while promising them a memorable a day.”

Commenting on his experience of working on this campaign, Ranveer Singh shared, “I’m honoured to be a part of the Manyavar family. Having been a groom myself in the past, I know what a special and important day it is for any young man. The new wedding collection is absolutely stunning – it promises to make any groom look and feel on top of the world on his big day. Ultimately, it’s about how your outfit makes you feel – and a Manyavar ensemble will give any groom the feeling of being a millionaire on his special day. The new #ManyavarAaGaya is an impeccably conceptualized and executed campaign that showcases the brilliance of Manyavar. The creative is incredibly joyous and has been wonderfully evoked and celebrated.”

Manayavar brings the best fashion wedding collection to dress up your finest on the main day. The collection will give the grooms stylish makeover that will make their day fashionably special. With sophisticated embroidery work to expert craftsmanship and design, Manyavar is all you need amp your style quotient. Starting from Rs.10,000 onward, the entire collection is available in over 525 stores.

Vedant Fashions also offers its range of wedding and celebration wear for women, through Mohey, and caters to the entire family with its regional heritage brand, Mebaz.