Manas Kumar Sahoo conveyed “Get Well Soon” message to Amitabh Bachchan & family through his Sand Animation

Puri: Internationally renowned Sand Artist Mr. Manas Kumar Sahoo, has conveyed a “Get Well Soon” message through his Sand Animation to the Legendary Actor Shri Amitabh Bachchan, his Son Abhishek Bachchan , daughter in law Aishwarya Ray Bachchan & grand daughter Aaradhya Bachchan , who have been tested Corona Positive.

Mr. Manas, encouraging the Bachchans to fight back Corona, has portrayed the image of the Legend Shri Amitabh Bachchan with a message which says “You are a Fighter, You will conquer Covid-19” in his Sand Animation.

