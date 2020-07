Berhampur: Another journalist dies of COVID19 in Odisha. A 71 year old journalist working for a Telugu newspaper in Paralakhemundi from Gajapati district of Odisha succumbs to Covid. He is the second journalist of Odisha to die from Covid-19. On Saturday a 45-year-old reporter of The Samaj newspaper working in Hinjilikatu had succumbed to the virus.

Related

comments