New Delhi : POSHAN Abhiyaan is a multi-ministerial convergence mission with the vision to ensure attainment of malnutrition free India. POSHAN Abhiyaan provides a platform to converge the activities of various stakeholders towards attaining the goal of ‘Suposhit Bharat’. Under POSHAN Abhiyaan the high impact interventions of 18 Ministries/Departments have been mapped-out, especially during the first 1,000 days of child life since conception. Each Converging Ministry/Department prepare action plan related to nutrition and integrate it in their ongoing activities.

To ensure effective Convergence at State level, the Chief Secretary is required to chair the Convergence Action Plan (CAP) meeting on quarterly basis. Similarly, DC/DMs also need to take CAP meeting on quarterly basis. During the year 2020-21, 30 States/UTs submitted Convergence Action Plans (CAPs).

As a result of inter-ministerial convergence, Poshan Maah 2020 witnessed unprecedented participation while following COVID-19 protocols.

POSHAN Abhiyaan encourages States/UTs to take up replicable nutrition centric Innovations with a budgetary allocation of 27.85 lakhs per district for the entire duration of the project. As per the guidelines, States/UTs may choose any innovation pilot and scale it up as per requirement and progress. With regard to the status of innovation in all the States/UTs, 26 States/UTs have got their innovation plan approved by the SLSC and have started the implementation process.

To expand and replicate the proven nutrition centric innovative models, POSHAN Abhiyaan further provisions for Flexi-funds, given to States/UTs as 7% of the total of all programmatic components under Abhiyaan.

To emulate the policies of those States/UTs that have been successful in improving health and malnutrition, POSHAN Abhiyaan provisions for Incentive Awards. Ministry of WCD has recognized significant contributions of State Governments, District teams, Block level teams and Field Functionaries at the POSHAN Abhiyaan Award Ceremony for 2018-19 held on 23rd August, 2019. Names of States/UTs received awards can be seen at Annexure I.

