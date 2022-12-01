Industry secretary Hemant Sharma informs, 145 proposals for an investment of around Rs 7.26 lakh crore received on day one of Make In Odisha Conclave’22 in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Industry secretary Hemant Sharma informs that on the day one of Make In Odisha Conclave’22 Odisha has received as many as 145 proposals for an investment of around Rs 7.26 lakh crore in different sectors .

Industry secretary Hemant Sharma said, ” on the beginning of the day only as many as 40 investors from India and other countries including Nepal, Japan, Germany and Norway discussed about investment in the state with CM Naveen Patnaik and more than 50 large investors were present along with more than 2000 entrepreneurs. As many as 13 sessions were held today while 21 agreements for investment were also signed.”

Further, Odisha has formally accepted the proposal of another 78 investments which were committed during various road shows held in last six months.