Maiden direct international flight to Dubai from Bhubaneswar takes off; Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flags off flight

Bhubaneswar: Maiden direct international flight to Dubai from Bhubaneswar takes off; CM Naveen Patnaik flags off flight carrying 170 persons onboard including crew.

Highlighting the benefits of aligning Odisha with a global travel junction like Dubai, CM Patnaik said, global connectivity is a key driver of overall development. CM said that, the 15th day of May 2023 marks a new chapter scripted in Odisha’s stride towards global connectivity. A total of 170 people including the aircraft crew travelled on this maiden flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai.To mark the occasion, delegates from #Odisha including leaders and members of Mission Shakti, World Skill Centre, Spp Development Council, Panchayati Raj and celebrated sportspersons boarded the flight with the rest of the travellers who had booked their tickets earlier.

Odisha is the first state in India to support international air connectivity in the interest of people. Connectivity to Dubai will open a gateway to the Gulf & Western countries, offering seamless & economic travel option to Odia people working in these regions.

The move will open up a direct gateway to the world & have a huge multiplier effect on investment in #Odisha in sectors like IT, tourism & manufacturing.