Mahindra XUV700 Bookings to Open Starting 7th October

Mumbai : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., today announced the complete variant line-up and date of booking commencement for the most awaited SUV of the year, the XUV700. While launch prices for some of the variants were announced at the time of the product debut, the complete variant line-up announced today aims at straddling a wide spectrum of buyers, starting at ₹ 11.99 lakh for the MX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater) and ₹ 12.99 lakh for the AX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater) (Ex-showroom, all India). All prices (details included below) will be applicable for the first 25000 bookings. Official bookings will open on October 7, 2021.

Mahindra has also launched an Industry-first ‘Add to cart’ functionality on its website www.auto.mahindra.com/suv/XUV700/ for the XUV700. It allows customers to save variant configurations, including fuel type, seating capacity, colour and dealer preference ahead of the bookings opening and formally book the vehicle online from October 7, 2021. Upon the completion of booking, any further modifications made by the buyer to the variant will be treated as a fresh booking.

Variants and Top features

There is an XUV700 for everyone who seeks a rush with the widest range of offerings you will find in the segment.

MX Series AdrenoX | AX3 AdrenoX | AX5 AdrenoX | AX7 • 20.32 cm (8“) Infotainment • 17.78 cm (7“) Cluster • Android Auto • Smart Door handles • LED Taillamp • Steering mounted Switches • Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator • Day Night IRVM • R17 Steel Wheels Offered over MX • Dual HD 26.03 cm (10.25“) Infotainment and 26.03 cm (10.25“) Digital Cluster • Amazon Alexa Built-In • Wireless Android AutoTM and Apple Car Play Compatibility • AdrenoX Connect with 70 Connected features • 6 Speakers and Sound Staging • LED DRL and Front fog Lamps • R17 Steel Wheels with covers Offered over AX3 • Skyroof • R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels • Curtain Airbags • LED Clear-view Headlamps • Sequential turn indicators • Cornering lamps Offered over AX5 • Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) • Driver Drowsiness Alert • Smart Clean Zone • Dual Zone Climate Control • R18 Diamond Cut Alloy • Leatherette Seat • Leather Steering & Gear lever • 6-Way Power seat with Memory • Side Airbags

Note: AX7 will be available with an optional Luxury pack and will include features like Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically deployed Smart Door Handles, 360o Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake and Wireless Charging.

Test drives for the XUV700 will begin in phases, starting from 2nd October – subject to local government rules & restrictions regarding the national holiday; customers to plan test drives in consultation with the local dealership. Additionally, existing Mahindra customers will be invited for an exclusive preview to their nearest dealerships.

Phase I cities for Test Drive from 2nd October 2021

PHASE I (2nd Oct 2021 onwards) PHASE II (7th Oct 2021 onwards) Delhi NCR Jaipur Bangalore Surat Mumbai Patna Hyderabad Cochin Chennai Cuttack Ahmedabad Kanpur Pune Calicut Indore Nashik Lucknow Coimbatore Vadodara

The company will add more cities subsequently to initiate test drives for the rest of the country starting from 10th October.

Deliveries of the Petrol variants will precede deliveries of the Diesel variants. An official announcement regarding the date for start of deliveries will be made by 10th October.

FinX

FinX is an industry-first Financing Initiative which is exclusively tailor-made for XUV700 with 20 “Xclusive Launch Finance Offers.” In addition to the best existing market offerings with lowest interest rates, processing fee and EMI, FinX is a vital tool for sales consultant to help XUV 700 customers get next level of Funding, Saving and Driving experience.

In addition to Ex-Showroom funding, Registration and Insurance; Accessories, Shield, AMC and Loan protection can also be funded up to 100% On-Road Funding with Zero Down payment.

Higher savings with exclusive ROI, Processing Fee and Foreclosure Charge. Low EMIs starting at ₹ 799 per Lakh and extended tenure options up-to 8 years.

An enhanced driving experience and affordability with Industry leading innovative step-up and balloon schemes. Opportunity to Shift-up or Upgrade to Mahindra XUV 700 from various segments like Sedan, SUV and hatchback.

Mahindra will also offer XUV700 under Leasing in association with Mahindra Finance and Orix to its retail and corporate customers. Customers can benefit from a hassle-free ownership experience that includes repair, maintenance, resale value and insurance.

Additionally, the XUV700 will be available under Mahindra Subscription at zero down payment and road tax. Customers can enjoy the flexibility to change the tenure of ownership and upgrade to a higher variant every year.

