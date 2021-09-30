NTPC REL Signs First Green Term Loan

Mumbai : NTPC Renewable Energy ltd (REL) a 100 per cent subsidiary of NTPC ltd, has signed its first Green Term Loan agreement of ₹ 500 crores at a very competitive rate with a tenor of 15 years with Bank of India on 29th September 2021 for its 470 MW Solar Projects in Rajasthan & 200 MW Solar Project in Gujarat.

The Facility agreement was signed in the presence of Shri A K Gautam, Director (Finance), NTPC, Shri C K Mondal, Director (Commercial) NTPC & Chairman of NTPC REL, Shri Mohit Bhargava, ED (RE) NTPC & CEO (NTPC REL), Shri Aditya Dar ED (Fin) NTPC & Director NTPC REL and senior officials from Bank of India.

NTPC REL currently has renewable project portfolio of 3,450 MW of which 820 MW projects are under construction and 2,630 MW projects been won for which PPAs are pending to be executed