Mahindra new global SUV project codenamed W601 to be branded XUV700

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), a part of the US $19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today unveiled the brand name of its much-awaited SUV, built on the W601 platform, as the XUV700 (pronounced as XUV, 7 double ‘Oh’).

The XUV700 is an all new, authentic, global SUV set to redefine benchmarks in the SUV segment and get your hearts racing with its sci-fi technology, spirited performance and first-in-class features. The XUV700 will also come with world class safety features, reaffirming Mahindra’s commitment towards safety. It will offer both Diesel and Gasoline engines in Manual and Automatic transmissions, along with optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) capabilities.

Speaking on the brand name announcement, Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra is sure to hit the sweet spot with customers. Built on the new W601 platform, XUV700 marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs which will offer an adrenaline rush like never before.”

Speaking about the vehicle, R Velusamy, Chief of Global Product Development, M&M Ltd. said, “A young, passionate team with an obsession for excellence has created the All New XUV700. The XUV portfolio has always stood for creating disruptions and setting new benchmarks with models such as the XUV500 and the XUV300. The XUV700 is built on an all new global SUV platform W601, with expert partners across the world and will boast of first-in-segment technologies and features.”

The XUV700, which is slated to be launched in Q2 FY2022, will be manufactured at the company’s manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra.

Social Media Addresses for Mahindra XUV700:

Brand website – https://auto.mahindra.com/suv/xuv700

Facebook – @mahindraxuv700

Twitter – @MahindraXUV700

nstagram – @mahindraxuv700

YouTube – Mahindra XUV700

Hashtags: #XUV700 #HelloXUV700 #MahindraXUV700 #MahindraW601

