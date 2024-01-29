Mahindra Introduces Supro Profit Truck Excel

Delhi, January 25, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), the market leader in Small Commercial Vehicles (SCVs) in India, proudly announces the launch of the new Supro Profit Truck Excel series, available in both Diesel and CNG Duo variants. Building on the success of the Supro platform, the Profit Truck Excel series has been designed to redefine last-mile connectivity with its superior power, exceptional style, unparalleled safety and unsurpassed comfort.

The Supro, initially launched in 2015, has emerged as a versatile platform catering to the evolving needs of customers. The Supro Profit Truck Excel series offers competitive pricing, with the Diesel variant priced at ₹6.61 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and the CNG DUO variant at ₹6.93 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Following the success of the Supro CNG Duo, which has contributed to a six-fold increase in the brand’s volume, the new Supro Profit Truck Excel reinforces Mahindra’s commitment to offering versatile platforms with multiple engine and fuel options, modern style, advanced safety and technology features.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Mahindra’s ‘Rise for Value,’ a pillar of our RISE philosophy, is embodied in our latest offering – the Mahindra Supro Profit Truck Excel. This launch marks a significant stride in the sub-2-tonne segment, showcasing our commitment to empowering businesses and transforming last-mile connectivity in India. The Supro Profit Truck Excel, with its exceptional 500 km range CNG Duo variant, blends power, economy, safety, and comfort, reinforcing our mission to deliver comprehensive, value-driven solutions in logistics and transportation.”

Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M said, “The Supro Profit Truck Excel, emerging from our renowned Supro platform, exemplifies Mahindra’s unwavering commitment to technological excellence. It boasts an advanced 5-speed transmission for improved performance, reinforced chassis with increased thickness and 19% more stiffness for enhanced stability, and an anti-roll bar, setting new standards in safety. These elements are meticulously integrated to not only deliver superior performance and efficiency but also to set a new benchmark in payload capacity. This vehicle stands as a testament to our promise of providing efficient, robust, and value-driven solutions, reshaping the less than 2-tonne segment and positively impacting our customers and communities.

The Supro Profit Truck Excel stands out with its key features, emphasizing mileage, toughness, ruggedness, and the ability to handle versatile loads efficiently. It is designed to cater to the increasing demand for volumetric goods, particularly in the rapidly growing e-commerce sector. The Supro Profit Truck Excel stands out for its best-in-class payload capacity of 900 kg (Diesel) & 750 kg (CNG Duo), enhanced safety feature with an Anti-Roll Bar which provides stability to the 2050mm wheelbase, 5-speed transmission. The Supro Excel Diesel achieves a fuel efficiency of 23.6 Km/l, while the Supro Excel CNG Duo, with a capacity of 105L, delivers an impressive 24.8 km/kg and boasts a remarkable range of over 500 km.

The new SCV is equipped with a powerful 19.4 kW Direct Injection Diesel Engine and 20.01 kW Positive Ignition CNG Engine BS6 RDE-compliant engine, providing 55 Nm and 60 Nm torque respectively. The vehicle features R13 tyres and boasts 208 mm of ground clearance, ensuring higher performance and pickup even with a full load. The Supro Profit Truck Excel boasts a reinforced chassis with a significantly increased thickness, delivering a remarkable 19% surge in stiffness for unparalleled durability and performance. Complemented by a bolstered suspension, this truck sets a new standard for robustness and resilience.

The ex-showroom prices for the Supro Profit Truck Excel are:

Variant Ex-showroom Delhi* Diesel ₹ 6,61,714 CNG DUO ₹ 6,93,718

Key Specifications of Mahindra Supro Profit Truck Excel: