Tata Power led Odisha Discom TPNODL lights up 42 tribal villages in Odisha’s heartlands with clean power

In a tale that resonates with hope and progress, Tata Power led Odisha Discom – TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) has embarked on a transformative journey to illuminate the lives of tribal communities in the heartlands of Odisha. In line with the government’s ‘Biju Gram Jyoti Yojana’, TPNODL has emerged as a beacon of light, empowering 2,300 families in the remote forest areas of Simlipal Reserve, Mayurbhanj District and Kolharoida, Joda, Keonjhar District, through the deployment of 18 solar microgrids and standalone systems. Around 42 mountainous and inaccessible villages of Astakuanara, Gudagudia, and Bareipani Gram Panchayat, are expected to benefit from this electrification drive.

On the occasion of Republic Day, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the microgrids in a virtual ceremony and dedicated the service to the general public. Among the dignitaries gracing the occasion were Shri Ashok Chandra Panda, Hon’ble Minister of Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability, Government of Odisha; Shri Vineet Bharadwaj, IAS, Collector & District Magistrate of Mayurbhanj District; Shri Diptiman Bal, Advisor, Rural Electrification (ODSSP); Shri Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO – TPNODL; Smt. Bharati Hansdah, President – Jillaparishad, Mayurbhanj; along with other government and TPNODL officials and local villagers.

Additionally, in a step towards nurturing local talent and fostering self-reliance, TPNODL has tied up with Divine Engineering College, Rairangpur to provide residential training courses to around 40 tribal youth to ensure proper maintenance and performance of the solar installations.

Encompassing a holistic approach to sustainable development, TPNODL also plans to establish a dedicated solar equipment spare part market, for enhancing accessibility and timely maintenance support in Mayurbhanj District.

Tata Power envisions a future where every corner of Odisha shines bright with the promise of electricity.