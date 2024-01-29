IIA Odisha Chapter Unveils Grand Inauguration of New Centre in Cuttack

Cuttack : The IIA Odisha Chapter proudly announces yet another milestone achievement with the grand inauguration of its new Centre in Cuttack. This momentous occasion marks a significant stride in the chapter’s journey, reinforcing its commitment to architectural excellence and community engagement.

The newly inaugurated Centre stands as a beacon of architectural innovation and collaboration, serving as a major hub for architects and enthusiasts alike. With a vision to foster creativity, exchange of ideas, and advancement of architectural awareness within the city, this initiative underscores the chapter’s unwavering dedication to nurturing a platform for architectural excellence.

Led by a dynamic team of industry leaders, the chapter is delighted to introduce Ar. Priyadarsi Bisoi as the Chairperson, accompanied by the esteemed Ar. Rohit Sharma as the Vice-Chairperson, Ar. Sarthak Shubham Jyoti as the Honourable Treasurer, and Ar. Monika Pritam Dash as the Honourable Joint Secretary. The chapter is further strengthened by the esteemed committee members: Ar. Ruma Bhatt, Ar. Deepak Jena, Ar. Nilanjana Roy, Ar. Sandeepta Kr. Panda, and Ar. Sitakanta Jena.

The grand inauguration ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Sri Subash Chandra Singh, Honourable Mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation, who served as the chief guest, adding prestige and significance to the occasion.

As the new Centre embarks on its journey, its motto remains steadfast: to advance the interests of its members, uphold professional standards, and foster a thorough understanding of architectural best practices from the past, present, and future innovations – a necessity of the hour.

The IIA Odisha Chapter extends its heartfelt gratitude to all esteemed guests, members, and supporters for their unwavering commitment to architectural excellence and community advancement.