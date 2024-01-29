Congress President Kharge Warns of Potential Dictatorship if Modi Wins 2024 LS Polls; Urges Citizens to Save Democracy

Bhubaneswar, 29 Jan: In a stark warning, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed concerns that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections might mark the end of democracy in India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi secures another victory. Kharge suggested that Modi’s party, the BJP, could potentially usher in a period of dictatorship, drawing parallels with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

ये आख़री chance है आप के पास वोट देने का, इसके बाद लोकतंत्र नहीं बचेगा ! संविधान व लोकतंत्र को बचाना और चुनाव बार-बार कराना इसकी ज़िम्मेदारी अब जनता के ऊपर है। 📍भुवनेश्वर pic.twitter.com/sALRwQkM4s — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 29, 2024

Speaking at a party rally, Kharge urged the people to view the upcoming elections as their last opportunity to safeguard democracy in the country. He asserted, “This will be the last opportunity for the people to save democracy in India. If Narendra Modi wins another election, there will be dictatorship in the country. The BJP will rule India like Putin in Russia.”

ओडिशा में BJP जो चाहती हैं, BJD वही करती है। दोनों की PARTNERSHIP की सरकार है। 🔹BJD ने मोदी सरकार की मिलीभगत से सबसे अधिक नुकसान ओडिशा के आदिवासियों का किया है। दलितों और कमजोर तबकों का नुकसान किया है। 🔹नवीन पटनायक और दिल्ली में मोदी सरकार दोनो मिल कर आदिवासियों के जल, जंगल… pic.twitter.com/KJYOhPPFLm — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 29, 2024

Kharge went on to call for citizens to distance themselves from the BJP and its ideological counterpart, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), likening them to “poison.” He implored voters to make a conscious choice to protect democratic values.

Today, at the Odisha Banchao Samavesh in Bhubaneswar, Congress President Shri Mallikarjun @kharge stated, “BJD does whatever BJP wants in Odisha. Both have a coalition government." Odisha wants a change for the development of the state. It's time for people to join hands with… pic.twitter.com/SaC0QppQqO — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) January 29, 2024

The Congress president’s remarks add fuel to the already intense political climate in the run-up to the 2024 elections. The statement reflects the deepening political polarization and the apprehensions harbored by opposition leaders regarding the potential consolidation of power by the ruling party.

As the political landscape evolves, Kharge’s warning sets the stage for heightened debates and discussions about the future of democracy in India. The upcoming elections will undoubtedly be closely watched, with citizens and political observers eager to witness the unfolding dynamics that will shape the nation’s political landscape.