Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) runs for Unity!

Sambalpur : Employees of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) participated in the “Run for Unity” organised to commemorate birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as company observed the beginning of Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) 2023.

The ‘Run for Unity’ at MCL HQs was flagged off by Shri OP Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MCL in the august presence of Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Shri PK Patel, CVO, Shri JK Bohra, Director (Technical/Operations), Shri AK Behura, Director (Finance) and Shri AK Bapat, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning) among senior officers.

The CMD also administered integrity pledge to all the employee and flagged off “Vigilance Rath” to spread awareness among people to fight against corruption. This road campaign on vigilance awareness would continue in the peripheral villages and towns during VAW 2023, which is being observed from 30th October to 5th November 2023 in the company.

Similarly, at Project Areas of the company, employees took the integrity pledge and participated in similar programmes, including “Run for Unity”.

A series of competition and interactive programmes on VAW2023 theme “Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation,” are being organised for employees, students and peripheral people by all MCL offices spread over in Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts of Odisha.