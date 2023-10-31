Unique initiative of TPNODL, Mobile Health Services to Reach Rural Areas

– Ambulance service starts in Balasore

– Patients to avail free of cost treatment and medication

Balasore: TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) a joint venture between Tata Power and Government of Odisha has introduced a Mobile Health Care Unit in Balasore as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives. An exclusive Inauguration program was organised inside the collector’s office premises in Balasore in the eminent presence of Collector and District Magistrate ( CDM) – Sri Dattatraya Bhausaheb Sinde, CEO, TPNODL – Sri Bhaskar Sarkar, Chief of Operation – Sri Nilesh Potphode, Chief of project – Pradip Kumar Mohanty, SE, Balasore – Siddharth Shankar Ray, CSR head – Dillip Kumar Sahu and PRO – Chittaranjan Pradhan. 5th Ambulance has been introduced to serve people residing in Rural, tribal and Inaccessible areas of Balasore district. Four such mobile health units of TPNODL are already operational in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts serving more than 1,40,000 people per year. The mobile health unit Inaugurated today is well equipped with essential equipment and medicines.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO, TPNODL Mr. Bhaskar Sarkar said, “We have deployed an experienced doctor, a pharmacist and an ANM in the ambulance which will be moving in various Gram panchayat to provide health check-ups, treatment and free of cost medicines. The process will be coordinated by the concerned Sarpanch of each panchayat”. Mr. Sarkar also pointed out the crucial services delivered by TPNODL’s Mobile health care unit during the Bahanaga train tragedy. Collector Mr. Sinde highly appreciated such noble initiative of TPNODL.