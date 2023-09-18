Mahadev Griha Nirman Presents Mahadev Greens The Epitome of Modern Living in Trishulia, Cuttack

Cuttack : Mahadev Griha Nirman Pvt. Ltd., renowned for their commitment to crafting exceptional living spaces, is thrilled to announce the launch of their flagship project, Mahadev Greens. Nestled in the burgeoning residential hub of Trishulia, strategically situated between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and built on a sprawling 2.8 acres of land, this meticulously planned development promises a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury and convenience.

Mahadev Greens is poised to redefine modern living in the region, offering a harmonious blend of contemporary design and natural serenity. With construction set to commence this month and an expected delivery date in June 2027, Mahadev Greens will comprise 257 thoughtfully designed apartments, catering to the diverse needs of its future residents.

Prospective homebuyers can mark their calendars, as the booking for Mahadev Greens opens on September 19, 2023. The project offers four distinct options – 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 3.5 BHK and 4.5 BHK flats, with prices starting at Rs 60.75 lakhs, ensuring that there’s a perfect home for every prospective buyer.

Mr. Sunil Kumar Saralia, Director, Mahadev Griha NIrman said that “Trishulia is emerging as the next residential hub of the twin cities. We’re excited to be a part of this transformation and to bring Mahadev Greens to this budding neighborhood. With its strategic positioning between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Trishulia is poised for tremendous growth, and we envision our project, Mahadev Greens, as a cornerstone of this transformation, offering residents not just a home but a lifestyle that encapsulates the best of both worlds.”

This project distinguishes itself with a host of exceptional features designed to elevate the quality of life for its residents. Every apartment is thoughtfully designed to maximize natural light and airflow, ensuring a refreshing living environment. The majority of the flats enjoy the luxury of being three sides open, offering panoramic views and abundant natural light. In line with traditional principles, each flat adheres to Vaastu compliance, promoting harmony in design.

Other thoughtful amenities include dedicated puja niches in all flats, driver’s restrooms with toilets for added convenience, and spacious common corridors, enhancing the sense of openness. With an ample number of elevators, residents will experience reduced wait times. Many flats offer scenic views of the river and lush surroundings, providing a serene retreat within the city. Mahadev Greens also embraces nature; with 68% open space and meticulously landscaped gardens.

The project further emphasizes sustainability and convenience with features such as a fire fighting system, 24×7 CCTV surveillance, intercom facility, visitor and ambulance parking, rainwater harvesting, and 100% power backup for common areas. Additionally, EV charging outlets, solar water supply, a water treatment plant, and a pollution-free environment contribute to a modern and eco-conscious lifestyle.

Block D at Mahadev Greens offers premium living with remarkable ceiling heights of 3300 mm and efficient mechanical stack parking, enhancing the sense of grandeur and space.

For leisure and recreation, residents will have access to a wealth of world-class amenities at the clubhouse, including an indoor swimming pool, steam or sauna rooms, a multipurpose hall, indoor games room, card room, library, ultra-modern gymnasium, and fully furnished guest rooms.

Mahadev Greens is not just a residential project; it’s an embodiment of a lifestyle where luxury, convenience, and nature coexist harmoniously.