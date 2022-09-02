Madhya Pradesh : Two day national seminar on the use of medicinal plants in human health protection

New Delhi : Forest Minister Dr. Kunwar Vijay Shah and Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Shri Ramkishore Kavre will inaugurate the seminar on “Use of Medicinal Plants in Human Health Protection” on Saturday. In this two-day National Seminar to be held at the Academy of Administration, eminent scientists, Ayurveda physicians, researchers and subject experts from different states will deliberate and share new perspectives. Research papers have been presented by about 100 people of the country, whose publication will be presented in the form of souvenirs.

MP is fast emerging as an Ayurveda medical centre

Madhya Pradesh is fast emerging as an Ayurveda medical centre. It has an abundance of medicinal plants and is rich in biodiversity. These tribal-dominated areas are inhabited by tribes having traditional knowledge of plants of medicinal importance. Madhya Pradesh has also made a special place for research in the field of Ayurveda and for the manufacture and processing of Ayurveda medicines.

The national seminar will conclude in the chief hospitality of Ayurveda Shiromani Acharya Shri Balkrishna Patanjali Yog Peeth Haridwar.