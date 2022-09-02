RS.748.36 LAKH FOR LAYING SYNTHETIC-ATHLETIC TRACK & ALLIED WORKS IN GURU NANAK DEV STADIUM, AMRITSAR: HARBHAJAN SINGH ETO

New Delhi : In order to ensure the best possible sports facilities in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Mr. Bhagwant Mann led state government will spend Rs.748.36 lakh on laying a synthetic-athletic track and allied works at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium, Amritsar. The Public Works Department, Punjab has invited the tenders in this regard.

Disclosing this, PWD Minister Mr. Harbhajan Singh ETO said that the state government is committed to promote sports culture in Punjab and CM Mr. Bhagwant Mann kick started a mega sporting event ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ last week. Punjab Government is working tirelessly to provide world-class sports infra. The state government has already given administrative approval to release Rs 748.36 lakh for execution of allied works and laying a synthetic-athletic track at the Guru Nanak Stadium, Amritsar.

Sharing the details, the Minister said that a 400 meter eight-lane synthetic-athletic track will be developed in this stadium, which will cost Rs 668.22 lakh. Sprinkler system will also be installed on the track. LED lights will be installed in the stadium for night games with Rs.21.70 lakh.

Mr. ETO said that Discus throw ring, Hammer throw circle, Shot Put ring, take off board for long jump and triple jump and automatic track cleaning machine will also be installed in the stadium.

He said that a tube-well system and pump chamber etc. will be installed and plantation will be done to maintain greenery and good appearance of the stadium, which will cost Rs 33.65 lakh. He said that all these works will be completed by June 30, 2023.