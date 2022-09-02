Patiala’s Badi Nadi and Chhoti Nadi will be beautified at a cost of 165 crores: Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar

New Delhi : The Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Punjab, Mr. Bhagwant Mann is continuously striving to provide a clean and pollution-free environment for the people of the state. Taking a step forward in this direction, a project costing Rs. 165 crores to revitalize and beautify Patiala’s Badi Nadi and Chotti Nadi is under progress.

After reviewing the project, Local Government Minister Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar has instructed the officials of the department to complete the project within the stipulated time.

Giving information in this regard, Dr. Nijjar said that waste water from unplanned colonies of Patiala city, chemical water from industrial areas and garbage etc. flows into the Badi Nadi and the Chhoti Nadi. Apart from this, there is a lack of proper drainage system in the areas adjacent to these Nadis. Due to which these two Nadis are getting polluted hence becoming the major source of pollution of Ghaggar river.

The Minister further said that groundwater sources are also being polluted due to the discharge of sewage from houses and industrial areas with untreated dirty chemicals into these Nadis. Due to this, there is a risk of spread of pandemic. Apart from this, the cleanliness and beauty of the surroundings is also being affected.

The main objective of this project is to improve the current water condition in Patiala city and make the environment pollution free and beautiful. Apart from this, the ground water condition is also to be improved by recharging the water. The waste water from domestic and industrial areas will be intercepted through sewer lines and after being modified through the treatment system, it will be released back into the Nadis, said Dr. Nijjar.

The Minister also informed that clean water storage will be provided in the Badi Nadi through check dams with automatic tilting gates/flap gates. Apart from this, by developing parks, walkways, cycle tracks, the area adjacent to the Chhoti Nadi will be made available to the public. He said that the water channels of both the Nadis will also be strengthened to carry the flood water efficiently.